Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Roland Corp

Turning to individual securities, Roland Corp. ( TSE:7944, Financial), a manufacturer of electronic music instruments, was the largest contributor to the Fund year to date. Roland revised its full-year earnings guidance in May as the company continued to benefit from “stay at home” demand as well as its stellar execution in securing key components amid semiconductor shortages. Over the mid to long term, we believe the ongoing shift from acoustic to digital pianos and drum sets—which command higher margins—will be significant growth drivers for the company.

From the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.