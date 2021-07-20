Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Recruit

Leading human resources and media marketing solution provider Recruit ( TSE:6098, Financial) was also a major contributor. The company is a beneficiary of the reopening of economic activity. Recruit’s crown jewel, HR Technology, provides technology solutions that help job seekers and employers in the hiring and recruitment process. The division, which consists of Indeed.com and Glassdoor and operates in more than 60 countries, guided for 40%-50% topline growth for current fiscal year.

From the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.