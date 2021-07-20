Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Toyota Motor

With respect to new holdings during the second quarter, we initiated a position in Toyota Motor Corp. ( TM, Financial) for the first time since early 2017. The company is viewed as a laggard in the ongoing shift to electric vehicles, and has underperformed global peers over the past year. However, we believe Toyota is in fact ahead of peers in terms of electrification technology, and initiated our position in view of the company’s planned launch of key electric vehicle models. In May, Toyota announced that on a global basis, it expects to sell approximately eight million electrified vehicles by 2030, of which two million will be BEVs (battery electric vehicles) and FCEVs (fuel cell electric vehicles).

From the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.