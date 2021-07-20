Logo
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Butterfly Network Inc, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Guidance Point Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Butterfly Network Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidance+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 400,542 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,561 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 130,178 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.71%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 176,087 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 100,108 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $481.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $356.53 and $405.63, with an estimated average price of $381.67. The stock is now traded at around $407.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 130,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 76.85%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.03%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC still held 17,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 30.38%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC still held 6,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guidance Point Advisors, LLC keeps buying
