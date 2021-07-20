Logo
Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Unilever PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Corteva Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Unilever PLC, Electronic Arts Inc, Tractor Supply Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Corteva Inc, Intel Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lorne+steinberg+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 74,507 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 75,152 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  3. ING Groep NV (ING) - 520,334 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,816 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,209 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 24,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $416244.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 107,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 88,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 47.16%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $183.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 34,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.32.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 89.82%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. still held 20,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 43.09%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. still held 68,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc..

1. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying
