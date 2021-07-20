Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Unilever PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Corteva Inc

New Purchases: TSM, OTEX, BRK.A, AMZN, FB, GSBD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Unilever PLC, Electronic Arts Inc, Tractor Supply Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Corteva Inc, Intel Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 74,507 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 75,152 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% ING Groep NV (ING) - 520,334 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,816 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,209 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 24,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $416244.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 107,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 88,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 47.16%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $183.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 34,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.32.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 89.82%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. still held 20,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 43.09%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. still held 68,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.