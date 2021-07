MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Facebook Inc, sells Brown-Forman Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Applied Materials Inc, First Midwest Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 346,729 shares, 38.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,539 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 121,969 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 21,474 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 32,672 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 18,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.69 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.07%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC still held 1,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.