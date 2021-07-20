Searcy Financial Services Inc Buys iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF

- New Purchases: FXO, FDN, ICSH, AMZN,
- Added Positions: JKK, ACWV, JETS,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, BRK.B, CVS, TSLA,
These are the top 5 holdings of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 85,959 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,928 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) - 361,658 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 504.81%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 140,724 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - 137,539 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 170,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $241.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 25,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 504.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 361,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.
