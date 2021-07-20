Logo
Searcy Financial Services Inc Buys iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Searcy Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searcy Financial Services Inc . As of 2021Q2, Searcy Financial Services Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searcy+financial+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 85,959 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,928 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) - 361,658 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 504.81%
  4. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 140,724 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  5. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - 137,539 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 170,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $241.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 25,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 504.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 361,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.



