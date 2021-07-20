OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Buys CURO Group Holdings Corp, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc

Added Positions: CURO, COOP,

CURO, COOP, Reduced Positions: ATH,

ATH, Sold Out: PFSI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CURO Group Holdings Corp, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OCO Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, OCO Capital Partners, L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OCO Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oco+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,076,000 shares, 50.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.37% CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 2,175,000 shares, 25.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.13% Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 1,025,000 shares, 23.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp by 89.13%. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.14%. The holding were 2,175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95.