OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Buys CURO Group Holdings Corp, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc

Investment company OCO Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CURO Group Holdings Corp, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OCO Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, OCO Capital Partners, L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of OCO Capital Partners, L.P.
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,076,000 shares, 50.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.37%
- CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 2,175,000 shares, 25.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.13%
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 1,025,000 shares, 23.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp by 89.13%. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.14%. The holding were 2,175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95.
