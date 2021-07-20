Logo
Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, CarMax Inc, Sells Post Holdings Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vancity Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, CarMax Inc, Equinix Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Post Holdings Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vancity Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Vancity Investment Management Ltd owns 62 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vancity+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vancity Investment Management Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,190 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,434 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,716 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.55%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,946 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 83,501 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.11%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 6,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 102,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 108,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $832.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 13,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 197,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1601.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2622.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $279.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 173,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 2441.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 120,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $283.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 83,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $193.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 76,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $522.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $105.72 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $112.53.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vancity Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vancity Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
