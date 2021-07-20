Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, CarMax Inc, Sells Post Holdings Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, DIS, KMX, EQIX, IRM, AZO, IBM, AY, ACN, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, CarMax Inc, Equinix Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Post Holdings Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vancity Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Vancity Investment Management Ltd owns 62 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,190 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,434 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,716 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,946 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaher Corp (DHR) - 83,501 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.11%

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 6,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 102,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 108,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $832.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 13,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 197,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1601.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2622.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $279.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 173,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 2441.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 120,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $283.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 83,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $193.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 76,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $522.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $105.72 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $112.53.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.