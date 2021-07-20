Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corpo

- New Purchases: IXG, KNOP, RACA, IVW, IEFA, LQDH,
- Added Positions: IUSB, EFV, GOVT, SPLG, ESGU, XLE, AGG, XSOE, AGGY, SCHA, VLUE, AAPL, STWD, SCHZ, IYE, EFG, SNDL, DVAX, FE, LMBS, DIS, ESGE, IVR, MTUM, BABA, PGX, MUB, ATRS, IJR, PDI, PCI, NLY, DUK, CHW, MRK, OGI,
- Reduced Positions: IXN, FTEC, AGNC, SSB, AMZN, T, MBB, SPTM, IGLB, SCHB, IVV, IGSB, IEF, WPRT, TFI, USHY, SPSB, IWB, BAC, CSCO, SCHF, GOOGL, INTC, RTX, FALN, WMT, JNJ, FBT, MUNI, CADE, SHYG, SPDW, PYPL, GE, MA, V, LOW, GTN, ET,
- Sold Out: IHI, USMV, LQD, FCCO, IBM, USIG, MMP, SPY, C, IAU, GEO, F, GMLP, SNES,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 110,197 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,706 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 105,886 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 199,709 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 96,959 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 26,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 42,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.93 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: First Community Corp (FCCO)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in First Community Corp. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $19.46.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48.
