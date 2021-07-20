Matthews China Fund Comments on China Merchants Bank

Strong stock selection drove the Fund’s outperformance in the first half. From a sector perspective, stock selection in financials and information technology contributed to relative performance. Among the portfolio’s financials holdings, our holding in China’s premiere banking franchise, China Merchants Bank Co. ( SHSE:600036, Financial), did well given attractive valuations and the bank’s ability to continue to provide financial solutions to high net worth individuals. Elsewhere in financials, our holdings in brokerages also did well. Our overweight in brokerages stems from cheap valuations and still strong fundamentals and earnings growth given the brokerages’ ability to expand service offerings as China’s capital markets deepen.

From Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.