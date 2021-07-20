Matthews China Fund Comments on Times China Holdings

In real estate, a continued tighter policy environment resulted in the weak performance of Times China Holdings ( HKSE:01233, Financial), a southern China focused developer. We believe that this presents the opportunity for market consolidation over the longer term, and that leading regional players such as Times China should be able to grow market share under these conditions given their strong balance sheets. Real estate opportunities in China are also attractively valued and may offer high dividend yields making the risk reward still favorable in our view.

From Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.