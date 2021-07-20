Pretivm Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q2 2021 will take place Friday, August 13th, 2021 at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.



Second quarter 2021 webcast and conference call details:

Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET) Webcast www.pretivm.com Toll Free (North America) 1-800-319-4610 International and Vancouver 604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

