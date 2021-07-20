Logo
Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Shareholders Meeting

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated June 1, 2021 were elected as Directors of Premier at its annual and special general meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia were appointed as the Company's auditors.

According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows:

BusinessVotes ForOutcome of Vote
To set the number of Directors at four.123,546,840 (96.49%)Approved
To elect each of the following as directors:

(a) G. Andrew Cooke
(b) Alnesh Mohan
(c) Sanjeev Parsad
(d) Dr. Simon Sutcliffe

125,732,224 (98.20%)
123,092,424 (96.14%)
123,084,924 (96.13%)
123,092,424 (96.14%)

Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
To re-approve the rolling 10% stock option plan.122,498,408 (97.92%)Approved
To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles.124,920,682 (97.56%)Approved
To approve a share consolidation on the basis of 50:1.127,837,732 (99.84%)Approved

CEO'S Annual Letter

Following the Meeting, the Company has filed the CEO's annual letter to shareholders on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Share Consolidation

At the Meeting, the Company obtained shareholder approval for a share consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares on the basis of fifty (50) pre-Share Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Share Consolidation common share.

The Share Consolidation is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is applying for approval by the TSXV and will announce the effective date for the Share Consolidation once approval is obtained, as the Board may determine.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sanjeev Parsad"

Sanjeev Parsad
President, CEO and Director

For further information, contact:
Sanjeev Parsad, President and CEO

Phone: (604) 678.9115
Fax: (604) 678.9279
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: www.pdh-inc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering made will be pursuant to available prospectus exemptions and restricted to persons to whom the securities may be sold in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions, and by persons permitted to sell the securities in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions.

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are indicated expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding implementation of the Share Consolidation. Factors that could cause actual results to be materially different include but are not limited to the following: that the Company may not receive approval for the Share Consolidation or, even if approval is received, may determine not to proceed with the Share Consolidation. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. It is not our policy to update forward looking statements.


