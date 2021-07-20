Walker & Dunlop Expands its Small Multifamily Lending Footprint with Experienced West Coast Leader

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walker & Dunlop Expands its Small Multifamily Lending Footprint with Experienced West Coast Leader

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its small multifamily lending team to the Western United States with the addition of Managing Director Ana Ramos. Ms. Ramos will serve as the Western and Mountain Region production head and will be responsible for growing the company's small loan presence throughout the West. Ms. Ramos is joined by Associate Director Mackenzie Kerin and Production Analyst Alex Louie.

Ana_Ramos_8357D_Linkedin.jpg

The U.S. market for multifamily loans of $7.5 million and under is vast. Dominated by private investors, the small multifamily loan market exceeded $55 billion of total origination volume over the last two years.1 Additionally, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have completed more than $55 billion in transaction volume since the launch of their small multifamily loan programs, in 2009 and 2015, respectively.

Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer Alison Williams, commented, "Ana's client-centric approach and commitment to service excellence perfectly aligns with Walker & Dunlop's unyielding commitment to client satisfaction regardless of loan size. Ana's track record of building a successful and highly effective team makes her the perfect leader to grow our smaller multifamily originations platform in the Western states. The strength of our people, brand and technology are vital to accelerating Walker & Dunlop's small balance lending business towards its goal of achieving $5 billion in volume by 2025."

Ms. Ramos brings over 20 years of commercial real estate experience and an extensive underwriting and production background to Walker & Dunlop. Throughout her career, Ms. Ramos has closed more than $3 billion in loan originations. Prior to joining the company, she served as Managing Director and Regional Head of West Coast Small Loans Production at Greystone & Co, where she developed deep client relationships and established an exceptional reputation. In 2020, Ana was recognized as one of Connect Media's 2020 Women in Real Estate Awards.

Walker & Dunlop is the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and financing over $24 billion of multifamily properties in 2020. Walker & Dunlop is also a top-ranked Agency lender and was named the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender and #4 Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender in 2020. Walker & Dunlop's dedicated team has experience with all loan types within the small multifamily loans space, including Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans and Fannie Mae Multifamily Small Loans, which provide financing for different property types, such as market-rate properties, mixed-use properties, and manufactured housing communities (MHC).

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

1 Chandan Economics

favicon.png?sn=PH49638&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-expands-its-small-multifamily-lending-footprint-with-experienced-west-coast-leader-301337957.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH49638&Transmission_Id=202107201736PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH49638&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment