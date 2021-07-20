Logo
FTI Consulting's Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Australia Sees Significant Growth with Appointment of Seven Senior Managing Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

SYDNEY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the significant growth of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Australia with the addition of seven Senior Managing Directors in the past six months, including five professionals from Big Four consulting firms.

Chris Hill, David McGrath, Vaughan Strawbridge and Kathryn Evans will be based in Sydney, and Ben Campbell will be based in Brisbane. In addition, John Batchelor, who is based in Melbourne, recently returned to Australia from FTI Consulting’s Hong Kong office, where he served as Co-Leader of Asia. The firm also recently announced Daniel Woodhouse’s internal promotion to Senior Managing Director in the Perth office.

FTI Consulting has a market-leading restructuring practice with specialists who have led some of Australia’s highest-profile and most complex restructurings. The addition of the five new Senior Managing Directors, along with the appointments of Mr. Batchelor and Mr. Woodhouse, further enhance the depth of FTI Consulting’s talent in the market and ability to help clients maximise value.

Commenting on the appointments, Mark Dewar, Australian Practice Leader at FTI Consulting, said, “For some time now, FTI Consulting has been the dominant restructuring firm globally, and we have had the same goal for the Australian business. With the calibre of the new hires joining, we are well on the way to replicating the global success in our local market.”

John Park, Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring for Australia at FTI Consulting, said the firm’s strengths enable it to attract leading specialists in the field.

“We are in a unique position to provide independent, impartial advice and assistance to a broad range of clients. Further, with restructuring mandates becoming increasingly global, we have access to a network of experts across multiple jurisdictions and industries to advise clients wherever they may do business,” Mr Park said.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Level 22, Gateway
1 Macquarie Place
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
+61.2.8247.8000

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rebecca Hine
+ 61.7.3225.4972
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4MzY3OSM0MzA1ODkxIzIwMjQwOTE=
3c7adc31-22bf-4573-b03f-7e700b2f9e89
