American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Materials Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, ORBCOMM

Investment company American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Materials Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, ORBCOMM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem. As of 2021Q2, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem owns 100 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 33,467 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,315 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 31,456 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 21,202 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,318 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2622.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 87.70%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 32.07%. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem still held 10,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 55.13%. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem still held 19,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.