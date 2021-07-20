Logo
Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys Equifax Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Raymond James Trust N.a. (Current Portfolio) buys Equifax Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, sells Coca-Cola Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Chubb, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2021Q2, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1083 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raymond+james+trust+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 392,477 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 717,128 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,351 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,134,421 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 319,397 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $256.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 201.10%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $188.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.63%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 271.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4.

Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUK)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $42.25.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.49%. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 713,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 36.31%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 50,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.59%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 38,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 28.79%. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 41,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.. Also check out:

1. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. keeps buying
