Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys Equifax Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: EFX, FPE, VFH, NUSC, IVOL, IEUR, BSTZ, ATUS, CDNA, OLLI, CC, BKI, NSA, HUBS, SFBS, MC, FIVN, ITCI, NRZ, NIQ, NID, TRGP, COR, FN, LOPE, GRUB, SJNK, SCHP, IUSB, IGM, ICLN, BSCL, ANGL, MP, MGY, CRWD, STNE, ESTC, UPWK, AVLR, ALTR, SE, SPCE, EXR, APH, RHI, PKI, ODFL, MUFG, MTD, MAN, KAI, PEAK, XPO, EEFT, XEC, CNC, CCL, CF, CACI, AVB, AGO, ABR, SKY, FERG, AQN, BTZ, AIMC, SCD, AVK, MPA, WBS, TRI, TDY, SNX, SBNY, PMM, GIM, PPT, JQC, CS, APRN, NCMI, BCS, EDD,

AGG, ABT, VCSH, ABBV, VOO, IEMG, AFL, GPN, IGSB, FIS, GSLC, FTSM, IEFA, MOAT, SUB, VONG, AAP, CAT, DXCM, NEE, JNJ, MTB, NVDA, NVO, WMB, PYPL, CWB, ISTB, JPST, PGX, QUAL, RDVY, RSP, SPLV, USHY, VGT, VO, VTEB, ASML, ATVI, APD, MO, TFC, BP, BBY, BLK, BSX, BTI, VIAC, CLX, STZ, DHR, DLR, EMN, ETN, EQIX, FHN, FCX, HBAN, SJM, KEY, MSI, NFLX, NEM, ORLY, BKNG, O, RIO, CRM, SLB, SPG, SWK, RTX, TDG, JPS, BX, AVGO, DG, NBB, TSLA, KMI, ZTS, ICLR, AY, NEP, BABA, TEAM, YUMC, VICI, ROAD, DOW, LPRO, ARKK, EMB, FIXD, FMB, ICVT, IDV, IJH, IYG, JKG, LMBS, MTUM, ONEQ, PDBC, PHO, QQQ, SHM, SPSB, VHT, VIS, VLUE, VONV, VTIP, VTWO, VWO, VXUS, XLE, PLD, A, ADC, AKAM, ALK, ARE, AB, AEP, AIG, AMT, NLY, WTRG, ARCC, AGX, AZN, AZO, AVY, BBD, OZK, BA, BWA, BAM, CP, COF, CE, CSGP, CGNX, CMA, VALE, COP, CVA, DEO, DLTR, EGP, EIX, EA, EQR, EL, EXC, EXPE, FDX, BEN, GRMN, HDB, HAIN, MNST, HOLX, ICUI, ING, ISRG, JCI, MDLZ, LRCX, LSTR, LVS, LAZ, LEG, LAD, LYV, MDC, MMP, MANH, MKL, MAR, MKC, SPGI, MPW, MRCY, MAA, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NWL, NTRS, NUE, ORI, OMC, PKG, PH, PII, LIN, ROLL, RPM, ROK, ROP, RY, RYAAY, SBAC, SEIC, SNY, SMG, SRE, SSD, SNA, SONY, EQNR, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TSM, TRP, TREX, TRN, TYL, VFC, VLO, VTR, VMC, WCN, ANTM, EVRG, WDC, ZBH, BGCP, HEI.A, CMG, RMT, ADX, BIF, TY, MNP, NAD, NEA, EIM, ERC, WIW, EFT, DIAX, BDJ, CODI, HBI, WU, LDOS, ETY, QQQX, GLP, MASI, VMW, FNV, BUD, SSNC, GBAB, FRC, HII, APO, FDUS, ZG, ISD, ZNGA, PANW, PCI, BFAM, TPH, APAM, PINC, RNG, WIX, CHGG, ARMK, HLT, CTRE, TMX, CFG, KEYS, LMRK, UNIT, CABO, SQ, TWLO, EVBG, GOLF, BL, CARG, AQUA, DOCU, EQH, YETI, ALC, UBER, CHNG, ORCC, CRNC, ARKG, BIL, BNDX, CIBR, EFG, ESGD, ESGU, FDL, FDN, FPX, FVD, GLD, GSIE, HYG, HYLB, HYMB, IJJ, IJK, IUSG, IUSV, IWB, IWN, IYF, MUB, PFF, PRF, QCLN, REGL, RPV, SHV, SKYY, SLV, SPAB, SPYD, VCR, VNQ, VOE, VOX, VPL, XBI, XLV, XT, Reduced Positions: KO, SPY, FB, IWM, VEA, TGT, CB, AAPL, HSY, ACN, CSX, V, AMGN, ADP, INTU, MSFT, ORCL, BND, BSV, UPS, MMM, DUK, GS, JPM, MCD, NVS, PG, SBUX, WMT, DIS, TEL, DIA, SDY, VCIT, XLI, T, ALL, AMAT, BMY, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, RE, GOOGL, HD, MRK, NKE, PFE, QCOM, ROST, UNP, VZ, WFC, LQD, VTI, ADBE, AON, BAC, BDX, CRH, CVS, CM, CNI, CAH, CL, CAG, DTE, D, ECL, ENB, XOM, GD, GIS, HON, IBM, IRM, KSU, KMB, KR, LEN, LMT, MGA, MAS, MET, MCHP, VTRS, NOC, PNC, PAYX, PEP, PGR, RELX, SAP, SNN, SYK, TXN, TTE, TM, USB, UL, WBA, WLTW, PM, LPLA, MPC, PAYC, SYF, CDK, SHOP, OTIS, BIV, EFA, EFAV, FTCS, IEI, IVV, IWD, IWF, MBB, NOBL, OUSA, XLK, ABB, AGCO, EPAC, AMG, ALB, ALGN, AEE, AXP, AMP, ABC, AME, ADI, ANSS, AJG, ASH, AN, ADSK, AXS, BCE, BHP, BAX, BIO, BKH, BC, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CNA, CDNS, KMX, CWST, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHD, CI, CTAS, CTXS, TPR, CTSH, NNN, COO, CPRT, GLW, COST, CCI, XRAY, DRI, DE, DSGX, DLB, DD, LCII, EXP, EWBC, EW, ENTG, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FAST, FNF, FITB, FMBH, FISV, FLEX, FL, IT, GE, GPC, GNW, GSK, GGG, HAL, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HPQ, HFC, HRL, HUBB, HUM, MTCH, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IP, JBHT, JW.A, KLAC, K, LYG, MFC, MRO, MMC, MLM, MCK, MHK, TAP, MPWR, NVR, NFG, NGG, NEOG, NTAP, NYCB, NOK, NDSN, OMCL, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PHG, PNW, NTR, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RJF, REGN, RF, RSG, WRK, ROL, RDS.A, POOL, SIVB, SHW, LUV, STE, SU, SYY, TJX, TECH, TFX, TER, TEVA, TPL, TMO, TD, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UBS, URI, MTN, VRTX, VOD, WRB, WSO, WST, WY, WTM, WTFC, WEC, YUM, EBAY, SMFG, ET, PRG, VKI, VVR, NUV, RVT, NVG, GDV, NMZ, CSQ, GLQ, EXG, OC, BR, TMUS, DAL, ACM, VTA, DFS, LULU, ETJ, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, BIP, HI, IRDM, JBT, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, SPSC, PLOW, KKR, LYB, NXPI, GM, BAH, NLSN, FBHS, XYL, POST, SPLK, CG, NOW, FANG, WDAY, DFP, CONE, IQV, CDW, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, ALLE, ALLY, CTLT, THQ, LBRDK, STOR, SENS, ETSY, FSV, KHC, LITE, FCPT, SITE, FTV, TTD, VVV, VST, OKTA, CVNA, BKR, SPOT, EAF, BJ, PINS, AVTR, CTVA, IAA, DT, CNXC, AMLP, IGIB, DLS, DVY, EEM, EMLP, EPP, ESGE, FBT, FXH, FXL, HDV, IEF, IFGL, IGV, IHI, ITOT, IVE, IVOO, IVW, IWO, IWP, IXUS, IYH, MGK, MINT, REM, RWR, RWX, SRVR, USIG, VBK, VDC, VDE, VGIT, VGK, VGSH, VMBS, VTV, XLC, XLF, XLY,

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equifax Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, sells Coca-Cola Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Chubb, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2021Q2, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1083 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 392,477 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 717,128 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,351 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,134,421 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 319,397 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $256.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 201.10%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $188.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.63%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 271.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $42.25.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.49%. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 713,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 36.31%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 50,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.59%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 38,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raymond James Trust N.a. reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 28.79%. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Raymond James Trust N.a. still held 41,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.