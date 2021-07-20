Investment House Llc Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Etsy Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

- New Purchases: KWEB, TQQQ, ETSY, CMG, PXD, ZI, CPNG, TAL, JMIA, NET, SPXL, VNQ, EEM, NVTA, ABNB, CAG, BCO, ZS, FSK, TECH, ILMN,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MELI, NFLX, WMT, LOW, IBM, PFE, CVS, CMI, GLW, MSI, NVDA, CRM, TTWO, STZ, UPS, GWW, BMY, BRK.B, MMM, UNP, SYY, YUMC, EBAY, PEP, NVS, MA, ACM, ABBV, FDX, AMGN, ADI, ADP, IBB, BAX, CSCO, CLX, DHI, MRK, GRMN, GILD, EWZ, HPQ, INTC, IFF, JNJ, LEN, MDT, PFF, TWTR, SHOP, WDAY, DIS, TMO, LIN, GS, A, T,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BABA, GM, USFR, ADBE, VZ, JPM, MAC, SBUX, UMBF, HON, CHTR, EA, BDX, AZEK, LQD, PBE, SHY, SPY, AKAM,
- Sold Out: QQQ, SE, SMH, BIDU, BA, FXI, EOG, MU, PDD, XLF, TLT, EWY, EWW, GDXJ, MRVL, KSU, FSKR, TER,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 842,064 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 210,974 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 123,096 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 101,668 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,249 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
Investment House Llc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 103,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Investment House Llc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Investment House Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Investment House Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1574.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Investment House Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Investment House Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Investment House Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 101.70%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1542.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Investment House Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 381.88%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $531.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Investment House Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Investment House Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 140.43%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $194.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Investment House Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Investment House Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Investment House Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Investment House Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Investment House Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.
