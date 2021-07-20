Investment House Llc Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Etsy Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

New Purchases: KWEB, TQQQ, ETSY, CMG, PXD, ZI, CPNG, TAL, JMIA, NET, SPXL, VNQ, EEM, NVTA, ABNB, CAG, BCO, ZS, FSK, TECH, ILMN,

KWEB, TQQQ, ETSY, CMG, PXD, ZI, CPNG, TAL, JMIA, NET, SPXL, VNQ, EEM, NVTA, ABNB, CAG, BCO, ZS, FSK, TECH, ILMN, Added Positions: AMZN, MELI, NFLX, WMT, LOW, IBM, PFE, CVS, CMI, GLW, MSI, NVDA, CRM, TTWO, STZ, UPS, GWW, BMY, BRK.B, MMM, UNP, SYY, YUMC, EBAY, PEP, NVS, MA, ACM, ABBV, FDX, AMGN, ADI, ADP, IBB, BAX, CSCO, CLX, DHI, MRK, GRMN, GILD, EWZ, HPQ, INTC, IFF, JNJ, LEN, MDT, PFF, TWTR, SHOP, WDAY, DIS, TMO, LIN, GS, A, T,

AMZN, MELI, NFLX, WMT, LOW, IBM, PFE, CVS, CMI, GLW, MSI, NVDA, CRM, TTWO, STZ, UPS, GWW, BMY, BRK.B, MMM, UNP, SYY, YUMC, EBAY, PEP, NVS, MA, ACM, ABBV, FDX, AMGN, ADI, ADP, IBB, BAX, CSCO, CLX, DHI, MRK, GRMN, GILD, EWZ, HPQ, INTC, IFF, JNJ, LEN, MDT, PFF, TWTR, SHOP, WDAY, DIS, TMO, LIN, GS, A, T, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BABA, GM, USFR, ADBE, VZ, JPM, MAC, SBUX, UMBF, HON, CHTR, EA, BDX, AZEK, LQD, PBE, SHY, SPY, AKAM,

GOOGL, BABA, GM, USFR, ADBE, VZ, JPM, MAC, SBUX, UMBF, HON, CHTR, EA, BDX, AZEK, LQD, PBE, SHY, SPY, AKAM, Sold Out: QQQ, SE, SMH, BIDU, BA, FXI, EOG, MU, PDD, XLF, TLT, EWY, EWW, GDXJ, MRVL, KSU, FSKR, TER,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Etsy Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Baidu Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment House Llc. As of 2021Q2, Investment House Llc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 842,064 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Facebook Inc (FB) - 210,974 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 123,096 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 101,668 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,249 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%

Investment House Llc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 103,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1574.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 101.70%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1542.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 381.88%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $531.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 140.43%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $194.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.