Investment House Llc Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Etsy Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Investment House Llc Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Etsy Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Investment House Llc (Current Portfolio) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Etsy Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Baidu Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment House Llc. As of 2021Q2, Investment House Llc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+house+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 842,064 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 210,974 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 123,096 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 101,668 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,249 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 103,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1574.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 101.70%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1542.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 381.88%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $531.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 140.43%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $194.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC. Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider