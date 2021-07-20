Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: FLRN, SPSB, ENB, GOVT, IUSB, JPST, ESGU, GLTR, MUB, IGSB, PTLC, XLK, XLE, IWB, MNA, FLOT, RBLX, KBWB, PSLV, IEFA, ESGE, PTNQ, KO, CSCO, SNY, AXP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latitude Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Latitude Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,905 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.08% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,277 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,255 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,231 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.97% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 13,399 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 85,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 75,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 316.27%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 33,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 263.97%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 30,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $432.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 27,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 228.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 31,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 69.45%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04.