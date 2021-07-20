Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Latitude Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latitude Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Latitude Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Latitude Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/latitude+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Latitude Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,905 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.08%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,277 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.27%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,255 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,231 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.97%
  5. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 13,399 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 85,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 75,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 316.27%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 33,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 263.97%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 30,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $432.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 27,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 228.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 31,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 69.45%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Latitude Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Latitude Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Latitude Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Latitude Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Latitude Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider