Chronos Wealth Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Chronos Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chronos Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Chronos Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chronos Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chronos Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chronos Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: JPM, USB, MAR, NVDA, UL, JNJ, HD, D, LLY, BABA, NEE, ADBE, LULU, AEP,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, ADP, BLK, PFF, OEF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Chronos Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,015 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,051 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,830 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,883 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 37,831 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.
