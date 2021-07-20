Chronos Wealth Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Added Positions: JPM, USB, MAR, NVDA, UL, JNJ, HD, D, LLY, BABA, NEE, ADBE, LULU, AEP,

JPM, USB, MAR, NVDA, UL, JNJ, HD, D, LLY, BABA, NEE, ADBE, LULU, AEP, Reduced Positions: GOOG, ADP, BLK, PFF, OEF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,015 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,051 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,830 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,883 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 37,831 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.