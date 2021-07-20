Ctc Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NIO Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: SPY, NIO, GOOG, TSLA, BIDU, AMD, TSM, BB, BBBY,

SPY, NIO, GOOG, TSLA, BIDU, AMD, TSM, BB, BBBY, Added Positions: NVDA, NFLX, AMZN, ROKU, PYPL, BKNG, SLV, SQ, IWM, TLYS,

NVDA, NFLX, AMZN, ROKU, PYPL, BKNG, SLV, SQ, IWM, TLYS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SHOP, BABA, BA, FB, GOOGL, PLTR, DIS, SNOW, PTON,

AAPL, SHOP, BABA, BA, FB, GOOGL, PLTR, DIS, SNOW, PTON, Sold Out: QQQ, MSFT, DIA, BYND, GME, ZM, ARKK, PLUG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NIO Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ctc Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 566,742 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 34,776 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 269,496 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 413,328 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 568,636 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.81%

Ctc Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 269,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 1,329,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2622.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 11,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $660.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 36,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $177.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 85,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 46,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 125.46%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 413,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 432.73%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $531.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 99,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 34,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 98.75%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $417.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 137,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 255.37%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 148,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2130.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 28,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.