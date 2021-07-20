Ctc Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NIO Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: SPY, NIO, GOOG, TSLA, BIDU, AMD, TSM, BB, BBBY,
- Added Positions: NVDA, NFLX, AMZN, ROKU, PYPL, BKNG, SLV, SQ, IWM, TLYS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SHOP, BABA, BA, FB, GOOGL, PLTR, DIS, SNOW, PTON,
- Sold Out: QQQ, MSFT, DIA, BYND, GME, ZM, ARKK, PLUG,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 566,742 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 34,776 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.21%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 269,496 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 413,328 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 568,636 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.81%
Ctc Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 269,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 1,329,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2622.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 11,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $660.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 36,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $177.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 85,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 46,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 125.46%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 413,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 432.73%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $531.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 99,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 34,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 98.75%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $417.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 137,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 255.37%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 148,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2130.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 28,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.
