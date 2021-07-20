Providence First Trust Co Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells CVS Health Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, XLF, AGZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Agency Bond ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence First Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Providence First Trust Co owns 80 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 95,621 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 130,993 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 93,885 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 72,469 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 47,289 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $119.257200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 23,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.