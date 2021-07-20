Logo
Providence First Trust Co Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells CVS Health Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Providence First Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Agency Bond ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence First Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Providence First Trust Co owns 80 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Providence First Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+first+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Providence First Trust Co
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 95,621 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 130,993 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
  3. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 93,885 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 72,469 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 47,289 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $119.257200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 23,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Providence First Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Providence First Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Providence First Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Providence First Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Providence First Trust Co keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
