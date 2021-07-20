Regis Management CO LLC Buys Pulmonx Corp, FuboTV Inc, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Guidewire Software Inc, Arcimoto Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: LUNG, PWZ, SNOW,
- Added Positions: FUBO, GUNR,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VEA, GWRE, VWO, BOND, XLU, IEMG, IYR, VDE, VNQ, AAPL, SCHB, DIS, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: FUV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Regis Management CO LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 690,161 shares, 25.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,312,922 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 743,918 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 865,362 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 43,345 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 82,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 99,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $256.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in FuboTV Inc by 490.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 129,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)
Regis Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Arcimoto Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $11.56.
