Regis Management CO LLC Buys Pulmonx Corp, FuboTV Inc, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Guidewire Software Inc, Arcimoto Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Regis Management CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pulmonx Corp, FuboTV Inc, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Snowflake Inc, sells Guidewire Software Inc, Arcimoto Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regis Management CO LLC. As of 2021Q2, Regis Management CO LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regis Management CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regis+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Regis Management CO LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 690,161 shares, 25.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,312,922 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 743,918 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 865,362 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 43,345 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 82,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 99,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $256.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in FuboTV Inc by 490.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 129,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)

Regis Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Arcimoto Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $11.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Regis Management CO LLC. Also check out:

1. Regis Management CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Regis Management CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Regis Management CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Regis Management CO LLC keeps buying
insider