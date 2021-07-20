Cardan Capital Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cardan Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $686 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardan+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardan Capital Partners, LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 212,328 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 577,764 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,063,353 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 88,045 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.62%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 89,022 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.37%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.93 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 577,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 87,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 364,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 59,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 332.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 150,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 912.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 129,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 151.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 141,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93. The stock is now traded at around $83.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

Sold Out: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $130.81 and $147.16, with an estimated average price of $136.98.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardan Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying

You may also like :

  1. VONG Guru Trades
  2. VONG 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. VONG DCF Calculation
  4. VONG 10-Year Valuations
  5. VONG Insider Trade
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider