Cardan Capital Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20

New Purchases: AGGY, TLH, FALN, QUAL, SPHQ, OTIS, PLW, OSK, FCX, TEX, UI, WGO, LULU, MKTX, W, TXG, XMLV, SPLG, SCHE, DSI, SCHF, AOA, RDVY, RSP, LMACU, JKL, IJR, IWR, EWZ, A, CRWD, NOW, AWK, TRV, MTCH, AXP, 3N7A,

Added Positions: VONG, ONEQ, FDM, FTNT, XMMO, TDIV, SPHD, USRT, SCHD, DES, SDY, PSP, IDU, CSB, PTF, VOOG, INTC, UNH, VGLT, TIP, GOOGL, MGC, PG, TGT, IJH, ICE, PCY, LOW, MDT, HD, ACN, DHR, COST, CMCSA, AMT, TMO, ADBE,

Reduced Positions: TLT, MTUM, RPG, QQQ, VBR, QTEC, PNQI, ANGL, FDN, LBRDK, VTEB, BLOK, NVDA, ETSY, ITE, ITM, HYMB, SQ, PZA, AAPL, TSLA, BLV, MUB, GLDM, AMZN, GOOG, GS, NTES, CWB, AMD, AZO, SMB, CSX, XOM, JPM, IVV, ICVT, NKE, HYEM, MDB, AVGO, XYL, FB, NTLA, CVNA, V, SPHB, BIIB, QQXT, CVX, JAZZ, LBTYK, SEDG, MMIN, AYX, UPS, LSXMK, TTWO, SBUX, TROW, FSM, TTD, BAC, PAGS, AOR, SHOP, CRM, NSC, JNJ, DIS, MCD,

Sold Out: EDV, AGG, EMB, ZROZ, SPTL, LQD, IEF, RARE, CHKP, IAU, CHGG, NBIX, BPMC, PSCH, IWB, EWY, VNQ, RSX, INDA, IEV, GWX, FXI, EWJ, EIS, EEMA, LUV, BND, APPN, LLNW, HROW, AEMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $686 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 212,328 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 577,764 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,063,353 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 88,045 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.62% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 89,022 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.37%

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.93 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 577,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 87,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 364,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 59,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 332.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 150,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 912.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 129,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 151.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 141,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93. The stock is now traded at around $83.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $130.81 and $147.16, with an estimated average price of $136.98.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.