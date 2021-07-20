Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Southern Copper Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Southern Copper Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bnc Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Southern Copper Corp, Abbott Laboratories, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bnc+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,760 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,013 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,107 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,266 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,972 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.28%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $185.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 31,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 39,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 103,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 53,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $168.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 31,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $149.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider