Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Southern Copper Corp

- New Purchases: OIH, XOM, CLF, GDX, PSX, AXP, BSX, EOG, CELH, KEYS, XLB, XLE, FUTU, ZM, KR, SCHW, IWF, MAC,
- Added Positions: IWM, GRMN, FB, SPY, TSLA, GOOGL, ADBE, DIS, TRMB, LOW, ROK, DHR, ICE, COST, HD, SQ, EL, PH, CRM, V, MDT, HON, CMCSA, GNRC, BA, ACN, NFLX, TMO, CTAS, PYPL, UMC, BAC, AUDC, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, MMC, DOCU, MA, CHTR, ARKK, FTNT, YNDX, NSC, WMT, GOOG, PFE,
- Sold Out: SCCO, ABT, MNST, ALGN, TME, TTD, MORN,
For the details of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bnc+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,760 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,013 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,107 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,266 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,972 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.28%
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $185.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 31,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 39,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 103,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 53,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $168.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 31,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $149.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
