Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: DELL, RBLX, ORGO, ABNB, AFRM, ABCL, WHD, ZI, LDI, ARQT, LYFT, DM, SMAR, OPEN, FTCH, BILL, SFIX, UPST, CNST, INTU, VIR, ROOT, ACVA, CRTX, XPEV, CRSP, AI, SKLZ, ALGS, CARA, FINV,
- Added Positions: OKTA, DOCU, UBER, SUMO, DDOG, TDOC, TXG, PDD, NET, ASAN,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, ORCC, EB, U, BEAM, BLI, BIGC, LUNG, ZM, WORK, PINS, MDLA, NCNO, NARI, ESPR, FROG, DCT, PLTR, AR,
- Sold Out: TENB, DASH, DNLI, DADA, SPOT, LMND, CRWD, ASND, TWST, SQ, W, TLND, PTON, SPT, DRNA, OLMA, ACEL, RPTX, OYST, PMVP, AJX,
These are the top 5 holdings of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,817,133 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.86%
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 245,294 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 1,449,392 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 144,066 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 138,034 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 245,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 138,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 745,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 73,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 66,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 201,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 247.02%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $246.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 16,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 83.59%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $301.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 112,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 101.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 69,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73.Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9.
