Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dell Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+lane+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,817,133 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.86%
  2. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 245,294 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 1,449,392 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 144,066 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  5. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 138,034 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 245,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 138,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 745,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 73,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 66,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 201,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 247.02%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $246.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 16,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 83.59%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $301.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 112,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 101.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 69,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73.

Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider