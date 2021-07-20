Logo
Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Augustine Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Simon Property Group Inc, First American Financial Corp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Augustine Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/augustine+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,517 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.29%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,516 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 133,608 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  4. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 56,771 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 48,069 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.48%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 133,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 71,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 48,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $25.72 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.41.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $6.51, with an estimated average price of $5.9.

Sold Out: Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BDORY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil. The sale prices were between $5.07 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.04.

Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24.



