Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, CVS Health Corp

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Simon Property Group Inc, First American Financial Corp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Augustine Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,517 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,516 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 133,608 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 56,771 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 48,069 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.48%

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 133,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 71,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 48,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $25.72 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.41.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $6.51, with an estimated average price of $5.9.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil. The sale prices were between $5.07 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.04.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24.