Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, CVS Health Corp

- New Purchases: PDBC, SPG, FAF, MUFG, IRM, USB, RF, EXR, ELY, EIX, IGIB, SPHQ, SPSB, FB,
- Added Positions: GLD, SLV, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, MRK, KO, TSM, CVS, JPM, BAC, DIS, MDT, INTC, IVW, IBN, IBM, TFC, NVDA, APTV, C, NKE, GILD, ECL, RDS.A, JNJ, GPN, REGN, WDC, CSX, LFC, TTE, CG, AES, BMY, CHT, ERIC, BTI, CSCO, WMB, EMR, LVS, CAH, CQQQ, DISCA, T, UL, SYY, SNY, TLK, RDY, XOM, BRFS, WIT, SHG, OMAB, BP, VEDL, BDX, BRK.B, PBR.A, HD,
- Sold Out: VEOEY, PEP, WMT, BBVA, BDORY, PAA, GIM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,517 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,516 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 133,608 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 56,771 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 48,069 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.48%
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 133,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 71,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 48,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $25.72 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.41.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $6.51, with an estimated average price of $5.9.Sold Out: Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BDORY)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil. The sale prices were between $5.07 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.04.Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
