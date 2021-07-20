Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Clorox Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Clorox Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Clorox Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Campbell Soup Co, Pan American Silver Corp, sells Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeppson+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 598,812 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,024 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  3. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 17,039 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 39,305 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,394 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $182.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1542.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $143.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 118.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider