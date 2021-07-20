Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Clorox Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

- New Purchases: CLX, CPB, PAAS, MELI, ARKW, EW, CVS, V, DELL, SLB, SQQQ,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VIAC, QCOM, T, ABT, VZ, MRK, SHOP, DIS, JNJ, MCD, MMM, SPDN, CDTX, WFC, PG, KO, DNP, JBLU, PYPL, BCE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHP, GOOG, GOOGL, TIP, HD, CG, UBER, ORCL, LLY, NVDA, COF, FB, BX, PEP, OXY, BABA, LYFT, AMLP, CCL, IBM, HON, GILD, SCHW, VER, ING, CMCSA, VB, VBR,
- Sold Out: SNOW,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 598,812 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,024 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 17,039 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 39,305 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,394 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $182.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1542.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $143.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 118.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.
