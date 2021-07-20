Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

- New Purchases: VTV, XBI, JPM, SMH,
- Added Positions: VTI, IVV, VUG, IJR, XLE, OCSL, XLK, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: SSO,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 217,030 shares, 32.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 279,148 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 158,757 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 169,079 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 193,547 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $129.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $249.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 353.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 100,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.
