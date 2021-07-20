Equitec Specialists, Llc Buys Tattooed Chef Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Fisker Inc

- New Purchases: TTCF,
- Sold Out: PCGU, GFLU, FSR, CHNGU, NEEPO, NEEPP, NEEPP, NEEPQ, VLDR, OXY, PRCH, DKNG, IFFT, AEPPL, SPCE, IQ, BLNK, PRPL, SKLZ, GNOG, KERN, AEPPZ, HASI, GIK, INO, DM, F, RSI, CFX, 0LS, IMAX, EOSE, MPLN, DY, TRIT, CFXA, ACEV, KXIN, SPY,
For the details of EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitec+specialists%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC
- Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) - 29,700 shares, 89.97% of the total portfolio.
- Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) - 3,300 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fisker Inc (FSR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- GigCapital3 Inc (GIK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- BurgerFi International Inc (0LS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.03%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCGU)
Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $106.17.Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)
Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $76.74.Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU)
Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $74.5 and $79.53, with an estimated average price of $77.04.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)
Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $57.19.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC. Also check out:
1. EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITEC SPECIALISTS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment