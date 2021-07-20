Equitec Specialists, Llc Buys Tattooed Chef Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Fisker Inc

New Purchases: TTCF,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tattooed Chef Inc, sells PG&E Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Fisker Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Specialists, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Equitec Specialists, Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) - 29,700 shares, 89.97% of the total portfolio. Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) - 3,300 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Fisker Inc (FSR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% GigCapital3 Inc (GIK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% BurgerFi International Inc (0LS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.03%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $106.17.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $74.5 and $79.53, with an estimated average price of $77.04.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $57.19.

