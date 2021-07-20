JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JBJ Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, 3M Co, Aflac Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jbj+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 867,271 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,662,677 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 402,236 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,015,819 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 700,471 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.43%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 165,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $235.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 163,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JBJ Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider