JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co

- New Purchases: VTIP, BND, MMM, AFL, DTE, MGK,
- Added Positions: VWO, BNDX, SCHZ, VEA, VTEB, SCHF, SCHP, VTI, ACN, TXN, BDX, PH, RTX, VOO, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, VIG, SCHB, D, JPM, PG, AMGN, LDOS, WMT, MCD, MTN, T, PEP, GM, PM, UPS, NSC, MSFT, DEO, SYY, IPG, WM, CSCO, AAPL, PPG, VZ, DIS, HD, PINS, AJG, ABT,
- Sold Out: KO, NVS, VFC, FB, XLK,
For the details of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jbj+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 867,271 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,662,677 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 402,236 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,015,819 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 700,471 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.43%
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 165,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $235.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 163,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JBJ Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment