JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, 3M Co, Aflac Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 867,271 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,662,677 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 402,236 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,015,819 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 700,471 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.43%

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 165,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $235.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 163,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.