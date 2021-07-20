Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys HubSpot Inc, Gap Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Sells Workday Inc, Charter Communications Inc, RingCentral Inc

- New Purchases: GPS, COMM, OLN, OTIS, SEE, 4LRA, VLO, BSX, MCB, BK, GM, INTU, PEN, DRVN, STAG, GPC, VOO, AMD, CZR, VMW, VYNT,
- Added Positions: HUBS, AEO, SIVB, GOOGL, ADBE, TGT, PNFP, BURL, ULTA, BAM, TPR, HON, CMCSA, CDNS, BAC, FIS, NVDA, PYPL, MOS, AXP, JPM, LYB, TRS, CRM, LB, SNPS, ISRG, ABBV, MSFT, AVGO, XOM, CFG, DHR, FRC, CCK, MPC, DIS, KLAC, BERY, ENPH, NTR, ALTR, CCI, DG, GLW, ZBRA, CNQ, LULU, CF, XLK, GOOG, DOW, USB, ADI, SPG, TMUS, RF, QCOM, ETN, HBAN, CVS, CSCO, DOV, EMR, BHC, ANET, MET, MS, TFC, TROX, MCHP, KHC, TTD,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, RNG, ZM, DXCM, VRNS, HD, NET, OKTA, AAPL, DOCU, MRK, LRCX, QRVO, VZ, AMZN, SBNY, CRWD, SPY, TMO, TT, CMP, LLY, MDB, PPG, AVLR, XLV, HPE, PCAR, CAT, BHP, ACN, RTX, NEM, MTCH, CIEN, DVY, MMM,
- Sold Out: WDAY, PENN, IAC, WIX, PDCE, GDDY, HYG, CYBR, CLDR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,201 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,405 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,754 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,884 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.09%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 88,072 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 100,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 72,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 446.04%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $576.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 10,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 110.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 165,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 113.47%. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $561.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 151.70%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 199.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7.
