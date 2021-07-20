Logo
Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys HubSpot Inc, Gap Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Sells Workday Inc, Charter Communications Inc, RingCentral Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jackson Square Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys HubSpot Inc, Gap Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, SVB Financial Group, CommScope Holding Co Inc, sells Workday Inc, Charter Communications Inc, RingCentral Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Jackson Square Capital, Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,201 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,405 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,754 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,884 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.09%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 88,072 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 100,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 72,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 446.04%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $576.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 10,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 110.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 165,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 113.47%. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $561.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 151.70%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 199.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
