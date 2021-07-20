Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc Buys Kansas City Southern, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Coherent Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

- New Purchases: KSU, AGAC, COHR, GPRE, GOOGL, PFPT, CCIV, NUAN, OEC, XLNX, CNST, SNCR, GME, SMSI, AMC, MX, IMBI, SYKE, FLY, GOTU, CNI, BB, HOME, SOS, JAZZ, CLOV, CHNG, RIOT, AGAC.U, AJRD, WPF, EACPU, FRTA, SAII, FOREU, STPC.U, PSFE, MACQU, LOKB, LOKB.U, DBDR, FCAC, PLUG, DOYU, FRG, ENFAU, DNMR, 9DA, BRPM, ARKK,
- Added Positions: RILY, BW, UIS, ZIOP,
- Reduced Positions: SONM, XPER, GNW, NAV, SPWH, EURN,
- Sold Out: AMZN, XLI, DIA, RP, ALTG, QMCO, ATUS, IWM, RTX, SIC, ABBV, AQB, ZM, PS, OXY, CARR, TSLA, OTIS, NKLA, CKH, SOGO, PLTR, STNG, PNC, AES, XNCR, IDEX, VAR, BMY,
These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC
- B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 451,255 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 111,800 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
- Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 110,300 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 64,100 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio.
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,287,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $257.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 32,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2524.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 287,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unisys Corp (UIS)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 1227.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc by 141.72%. The purchase prices were between $2.63 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Alta Equipment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $13.66.Sold Out: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Quantum Corp. The sale prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09.
