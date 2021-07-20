Logo
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc Buys Kansas City Southern, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Coherent Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kansas City Southern, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Coherent Inc, Green Plains Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, RealPage Inc, Alta Equipment Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitec+proprietary+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC
  1. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 451,255 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  2. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 111,800 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 110,300 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 64,100 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio.
  5. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 51,900 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,287,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $257.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 32,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2524.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 287,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 1227.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc by 141.72%. The purchase prices were between $2.63 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Alta Equipment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $13.66.

Sold Out: Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Quantum Corp. The sale prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC. Also check out:

1. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
