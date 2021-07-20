Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc Buys Kansas City Southern, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Coherent Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New Purchases: KSU, AGAC, COHR, GPRE, GOOGL, PFPT, CCIV, NUAN, OEC, XLNX, CNST, SNCR, GME, SMSI, AMC, MX, IMBI, SYKE, FLY, GOTU, CNI, BB, HOME, SOS, JAZZ, CLOV, CHNG, RIOT, AGAC.U, AJRD, WPF, EACPU, FRTA, SAII, FOREU, STPC.U, PSFE, MACQU, LOKB, LOKB.U, DBDR, FCAC, PLUG, DOYU, FRG, ENFAU, DNMR, 9DA, BRPM, ARKK,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kansas City Southern, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Coherent Inc, Green Plains Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, RealPage Inc, Alta Equipment Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 451,255 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 111,800 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 110,300 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 64,100 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 51,900 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,287,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $257.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 32,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2524.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 287,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 1227.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc by 141.72%. The purchase prices were between $2.63 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Alta Equipment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $13.66.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Quantum Corp. The sale prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09.