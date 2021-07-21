Aquarius Provides an Update on the Anticipated Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aquarius Provides an Update on the Anticipated Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI)(the "Company") announces an update to the Press Release issued on July 19, 2021, when it announced that there is an anticipated delay in filing Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2021, and that an Application was being made to the Ontario Securities Commission for a Management Cease Trade Order pursuant to National Policy 12-203.

The Company has been notified by the Ontario Securities Commission that a Management Cease Trade Order will not be issued, and that unless the Audited Annual Financial Statements, the Management's Discussion & Analysis and related CEO and CFO Certificates for the year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") are not filed by July 29, 2021 (the "Regulatory Filing Deadline"), then a Cease Trade Order will be issued.

While the Company anticipates that it will not be able to complete the filing of Annual Filings by the Regulatory Filing Deadline, it is continuing to work closely with its Auditors to complete the necessary review and assessments, with a view to filing the Annual Filings at the earliest opportunity.

If the Annual Filings cannot be completed before the Regulatory Filing Deadline, the Company will not be able to file of the Interim Unaudited Financial Statements, MD&A and the related CEO and CFO Certificates for the First Quarter, ended June 30, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), which are due to be filed by August 30, 2021; the filing of the Interim Filings will thus be delayed until after the Annual Filings have been completed.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

For more information, please contact:

Lorne MacFarlane, CFO [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656397/Aquarius-Provides-an-Update-on-the-Anticipated-Delay-in-Filing-of-Annual-Financial-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-March-31-2021

img.ashx?id=656397

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment