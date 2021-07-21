Bit Brother Limited Closes Previously Announced $22.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bit Brother Limited Closes Previously Announced $22.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, July 20, 2021

CHANGSHA, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited ("Bit Brother, " "We" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTB), announced today the closing on July 20, 2021 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 15 million ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 15 million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $22.5 million. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim") acted as sole placement agent for this offering.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-256628) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") dated May 28, 2021, as amended on June 3, 2021 and declared effective on June 8, 2021. A prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Bit Brother Limited

Bit Brother Limited (formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011. Our business currently consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products. We have recently decided to start operations in the business of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining. We anticipate utilizing our newly formed subsidiary Hunan Bit Brother Holding Limited to conduct research and development of blockchain-based software and applications and the commercialization of such applications, as well as cryptocurrency mining. For more information, please visit: http://ir.h-n-myt.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CN49965&sd=2021-07-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-brother-limited-closes-previously-announced-22-5-million-registered-direct-offering-301338032.html

SOURCE Bit Brother Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN49965&Transmission_Id=202107202019PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN49965&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment