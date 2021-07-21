Dollar General Celebrates Walton, Kentucky Distribution Center Grand Opening

Today, Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its Walton, Kentucky distribution center alongside employees, Company executives, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. Representing an approximate $65 million investment in Boone County, Kentucky, the Walton facility is expected to create 300 new distribution and private fleet career opportunities and support more than 800 Dollar General stores at full capacity.

“We are excited to celebrate our Walton distribution center grand opening and to continue supporting Kentucky communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Dollar General’s roots run deep in the Commonwealth, and we are grateful for the partnership from state and local teams including Governor Andy Beshear, the Northern Kentucky Economic Development, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the City of Walton and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that helped us further invest in the state. We look forward to welcoming new employees into the Dollar General family and being a longstanding business partner in the Boone County community.”

“Joining with Dollar General’s leadership team, new employees and local leaders to help open this facility today makes a clear statement about the direction of the company and Kentucky,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Dollar General’s decision to add new operations in our state highlights Kentucky’s key location for the distribution and logistics industry, a sector seeing supercharged demand as we sprint out of this pandemic. My congratulations to Dollar General and the many people who worked to make today’s announcement possible. As our economy accelerates, we look forward to seeing this facility at full scale and the company’s eight-decade partnership with Kentucky continue to flourish.”

To demonstrate Dollar General’s commitment to the Walton community and its mission of Serving Others, Dollar General presented a $10,000 donation to Walton-Verona Independent Schools to support local literacy and education initiatives.

“Dollar General is an outstanding corporate citizen and we join the City of Walton in celebrating their investment in Northern Kentucky,” shared Lee Crume, President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. “We appreciate Dollar General expanding its supply chain network and creating hundreds of jobs in the Cincinnati region.”

“We are very excited to welcome Dollar General to the City of Walton,” said City of Walton Mayor Gabe Brown. “They have a reputation for providing quality, well-paying jobs, satisfied employees and for being great community partners. Dollar General is as American as apple pie. Their continued growth and stability ensure that they will be a part of our community for decades to come. I wish them continued success and look forward to them being a great addition to our wonderful town.”

Dollar General’s presence in the Bluegrass State now includes two distribution centers, nearly 640 stores and a growing private fleet in Walton that collectively employ approximately 6,000 Kentuckians. The Company is also in the final construction phases on a 160,000 square foot DG Fresh facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Dollar General’s additional traditional distribution centers are located in Alachua, Florida; Amsterdam, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Bethel, Pennsylvania; Fulton, Missouri; Indianola, Mississippi; Jackson, Georgia; Janesville, Wisconsin; Jonesville, South Carolina; Lebec, California; Longview, Texas; Marion, Indiana; San Antonio, Texas; Scottsville, Kentucky; South Boston, Virginia; and Zanesville, Ohio.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,426 stores in 46 states as of April 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

