Bangalore International Airport Limited Partners with IBM for Digital and IT Transformation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

- 10-Year agreement to create an "Airport in a Box" platform, which transforms technology, operations and customer experience

- IBM Hybrid Cloud capabilities, Red Hat Automation and Kyndryl managed infrastructure services to help BIAL improve productivity, automate IT and reduce costs

PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y. and BENGALURU, India, July 21, 2021

ARMONK, N.Y. and BENGALURU, India, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) -- operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) -- today announced a ten-year agreement under which IBM and Kyndryl will provide best of breed IT solutions to create a new "Airport in a Box" platform that will support transforming the end-to-end travel experience for passengers at BLR Airport.

ibm_logo.jpg

As one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, BLR Airport needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic. To achieve this goal, BIAL has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, the new, independent company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, to design and implement a next generation architecture with robust and dynamic delivery model. One that is highly efficient, secure, and will enable a seamless travel experience for its passengers. The new platform will also enable BIAL to improve employee productivity, better utilization of IT assets, reduce costs through streamlined inventory control and improved incident management.

The state-of-the-art platform IBM is developing to support BIAL's business growth will be enabled by a comprehensive set of IBM technology and services, enabled by an open hybrid cloud approach from IBM and supported Red Hat Ansible Automation. The platform also will generate AI-powered insights from IBM Maximo enterprise asset management technology to optimize inventory management and total cost of ownership.

IBM and BIAL will work to ensure that the platform supports BIAL's commitment to sustainability and the community at large. BIAL recently achieved its goal of net energy neutral status in the financial year 2020-21, consuming energy from renewable sources.

Once the platform is fully operational and enhancing the travel experience for millions of airport passengers, IBM and BIAL plan to explore opportunities to advance the "Airport in a Box" platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel and transportation industry.

"We are excited to partner with IBM as part of our vision to make BLR Airport the Smart Airport-- a digitalized, seamlessly connected, intuitive airport," said Mr. Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL. "BLR Airport is a pioneer and leader of change in the Indian aviation industry. Our aim is to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at BIAL to ensure that the passengers and partners have the advantage of future forward technologies, in a seamless operating environment," Mr. Marar added.

"This long-term project capitalizes on our proven ability to deliver a combination of advanced technologies and services that enable the world's leading travel and transportation companies to innovate and transform their businesses," said Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services. "IBM Global Business Services and Kyndryl will apply our expertise in hybrid cloud and building business platforms to help BIAL innovate, improve its operational efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences to its growing passenger base."

IBM works with more than 150 airports globally and has a long history of helping airports, airlines and the aviation industry worldwide to innovate and transform and was named the World's Leading Airport Travel Technology Provider 2020.

Media Contact
Jeannine Kilbride
IBM External Relations
[email protected]
860-997-6277

favicon.png?sn=NY49561&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bangalore-international-airport-limited-partners-with-ibm-for-digital-and-it-transformation-301337943.html

SOURCE IBM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49561&Transmission_Id=202107210001PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49561&DateId=20210721
