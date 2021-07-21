Nidec Starts Discussions on Establishing Joint Venture with Hon Hai and Foxtron

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nidec Starts Discussions on Establishing Joint Venture with Hon Hai and Foxtron

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) today announced that the Company has agreed to start discussions on establishing a joint venture (JV) with Hon Hai Technology Group (TWSE: 2317) (hereinafter referred to as “Hon Hai”) and Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Foxtron”) of Hon Hai Technology Group in Taiwan.

On March 18, 2021, Nidec signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxtron regarding its strategic alliance in the development of electric vehicle (EV) drive systems. Foxtron and Nidec have continued joint development to supply products equipped with Nidec’s traction motor system E-Axle for customers all over the world. Moving forward to prepare the productions further, Hon Hai/Foxtron and Nidec have come to consider establishing the JV. The JV aims to ensure a stable supply of traction motors and other automobile motors for Hon Hai/Foxtron, and to expand sales opportunity of new markets and customers for Nidec. Also, the Company expects that the JV will greatly contribute to the business expansion and growth of all companies related to the JV.

The three companies’ agreements regarding the JV as of now are as follows;
- Hon Hai/Foxtron and Nidec will conduct feasibility studies and contract negotiations with the aim of concluding a joint venture establishment agreement by the end of December 2021.
- The JV will be headquartered in Taiwan and will be established within 2022. In addition, the main business of the JV will be on the development, production and sales of traction motor systems and various motor-related products for automobiles.
- Other details will be decided in future discussions between the three companies. It may be partially changed by discussion.

It is an important initiative for the Company to start full-scale sales to customers in the automobile markets from different industries. The Company would like to learn Hon Hai’s global supply chain operation and management, as well as the manufacturing and technical strength accumulated in the ICT field in the past few decades; and also learn Foxtron’s know-how cultivated through the development experience of EVs and Open EV Platform. By collaborating with Hon Hai/Foxtron, Nidec would like to further evolve Nidec’s strengths of lightness, thinness, shortness & small and high efficiency. Nidec is confident that the establishment of the JV will be an important step in building the Company’s foundation for traction motor production target of 10 million units in 2030.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or expectations of the Nidec Group or other parties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the risks to successfully integrating the acquired business with the Nidec Group, the anticipated benefits of the planned transaction not being realized, changes in general economic conditions, shifts in technology or user preferences for particular technologies, whether and when required regulatory approvals are obtained, other risks relating to the successful consummation of the planned transaction, and changes in business and regulatory environments. The Nidec Group does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODI4NDA0NyM0MzA3MjI3IzIwMjA0NDU=
a849fcea-acb1-4a86-9f27-5c820f5f3467
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment