Unilumin and STMicroelectronics Jointly Develop LED Display Using ST's 60GHz Contactless Connectivity Chip for Advanced Video Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unilumin and STMicroelectronics Jointly Develop LED Display Using
ST’s 60GHz Contactless Connectivity Chip for Advanced Video Solutions

China, July 21, 2021STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Unilumin, a leader in LED displays based in China, today announced that they have worked together to develop a new Unilumin display using the ST60A2, ST’s 60GHz RF transceiver for advanced high-data-rate contactless-transfer solutions.

The new range of Unilumin LED displays with the ST60A2 contactless link benefits from the elimination of cables and connectors to achieve significant cost saving by reducing both assembly and maintenance efforts. As important, the contactless approach enhances system reliability for the customers.

The ST60A2 60GHz RF transceiver offers point to point, high-data-rate transmission of up to 6.25 Gbps over distances to a few centimeters. This data link is an ideal solution for video display walls and other large-data applications; it also suits industrial markets since the ST60A2 operates over an extended temperature range of -40 to +105°C. Moreover, ST60A2 offers the flexibility of compatibility with a range of antenna configurations. With a 2.2 x 2.2 mm package footprint, the chip is the smallest device available on the market with ultra-low power consumption of 70mW for a completely contactless link.

The ST60A2 contactless connectivity technology opens up a new world of innovative products and applications for advanced video solutions,” said Tao Zheng, Director of Unilumin. Our innovative solution, created with STMicroelectronics, will be applied in new LED-based display products that will be launched throughout 2021.

With Unilumin, an LED-based display market leader, having selected the ST60A2 to improve the reliability of video links inside their equipment, we’ve together affirmed the value of the ultra-high-speed data link and its cost effectiveness and demonstrated the power of this new contactless connectivity technology to optimize existing solutions while creating the potential for new use cases in several areas,” added John Carey, RFC Asia Marketing Director, STMicroelectronics.

About Unilumin

Unilumin Group Co., Ltd. (stock code 300232), a world-class LED solution provider of high quality LED display and lighting products. Unilumin Group has been the world's No.1 exporter of LED displays for over five consecutive years.

Headquartered in Fuhai, Shenzhen, Unilumin has two smart manufacturing bases in Pingshan, Shenzhen and Daya Bay, Huizhou, with first-class R&D, production and experimental equipment.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:

Chris Xiao
Tel: 0755-29918999
Unilumin
E-mail: [email protected]

Melody Chen
Integrated Marketing & Communications
STMicroelectronics
Email: [email protected]

