Invitation to Physitrack PLC Six-Month Report 2020/2021 Webcast Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC plans to publish its six-month report 2020/2021 on Wednesday July 28, at 8.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's six-month report 2020/2021 will be published in English and available on www.physitrackgroup.com/investors.

Webcast conference:

July 28, 2021 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on www.physitrackgroup.com/investors after the webcast conference.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast: here

Dial-in number for teleconference: here

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack PLC

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: +46 720 18 05 93

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: +46 8 528 00 399

About Physitrack PLC

Physitrack PLC is a fast growing, global B2B virtual care provider within the remote patient engagement sector. Physitrack PLC focuses on remote care and has two business lines: a SaaS based software platform and a Virtual Care offering. The SaaS offering has paying healthcare provider users and registered patients in more than 180 countries globally. Physitrack PLC, domiciled in the UK and Wales, is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit https://www.physitrackgroup.com/