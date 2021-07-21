Logo
Marvel Acquires Ground Contiguous to Sassy, East of New Found's Queensway Project

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (

TSXV:MARV, Financial)(FRA:O4T1, Financial)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 478 claims (the "Property") totaling 11,875 hectares located 25 kilometers due East of Newfound Gold's Queensway Project. The new claims are contiguous to Sassy Resources Gander North Project, who's management team includes Shawn Ryan. Shawn is a global leader in his field where his prospecting instincts have been instrumental in finding new multi-million gold deposits and triggering gold rushes in both the Yukon and Newfoundland.image.png

Figure 1. Location of the Marvel Discovery Gander North Project

The Property lies proximal to the Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, a crustal scale fault zone that extends from the north coast of Newfoundland 200km southwest through Gander (Figure 2) Structural corridors in the central Newfoundland are intimately associated with recent gold discoveries including the Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project which hosts 6.0 million ounces of gold (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/).

image-1.png

Figure 2. Location of the Marvel Gander North acquisition along the GRUB line regional deformation corridor.

Northeast trending structural lineaments first recognized by Sassy Resources to the immediate southeast are interpreted to continue onto the Property. An interpretation of the regional magnetics shows NNE trending, ophiolite bearing thrust faults are cross-cut by a series of brittle NE trending fault-fractures, which indicate a regional setting similar to that to the highly prospective eastern Exploits Subzone. Gold mineralization models along the Exploits Subzone are based on analogous structural settings to those at Fosterville in Victoria, Australia (https://exploitsdiscovery.com/projects/).

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer commented,"Newfoundland is on the verge of becoming one of the great mining jurisdictions on a global scale, with recent drill intercepts by New Found Gold. The perfect opportunity is here for numerous discoveries. Marvel offers what I feel is one of the best value propositions. Marvel continues its aggressive approach acquiring lands that have been overlooked by larger companies. The Gander North Property marks an exciting addition to our portfolio bringing our total holdings to 29,300 hectares in the Gander District alone, not counting our other land holdings on the Island. This brings our new total to approx. 60,000 hectares. We look forward to performing high resolution magnetic surveys over our entire property and integrating mineralization trends and historical results to vector exploration efforts to those areas of high merit."

Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Gander North property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Gander North property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Victoria Lake, Hope Brook, Gander South and Gander North Projeccts - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect)
  • Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors -Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: [email protected]

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656392/Marvel-Acquires-Ground-Contiguous-to-Sassy-East-of-New-Founds-Queensway-Project

