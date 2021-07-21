Logo
Mineworx Completes Fabrication of 100L Pilot Plant

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that the Company has completed the fabrication stage of the 100-liter catalytic converter pilot plant.

Supply disruptions at the beginning of the year delayed the completion of the fabrication owing to vital components needing to come from China. The components arrived at the Mineworx site at the end of June and the Mineworx team subsequently completed fabrication of the pilot plant.

The Mineworx team managed to further enhance the layout and functionality of the pilot plant. This has allowed for additional safety features and an overall easier operation of the system. The Mineworx laboratory team continues to work on refinements and modifications to the chemical process to improve the plant effectiveness. The pilot plant design enables the plant to be flexible with respect to any changes in the chemical process utilized.

With the fabrication completed the Company is now commencing a three stage Integrity Testing program. This testing is designed to ensure that the plant operates as designed.

  • Stage 1: The first stage is designed to only use water and is to ensure that all the tanks, plumbing, and pumping operates without leaks and can sustain the temperatures and pressures required.
  • Stage 2: The second stage is designed to run the process with water and an inert version of the ground catalytic converter material. This stage will confirm that materials flow through the system as designed, the filtration systems are operating efficiently, and that there are no unexpected bottlenecks. Inert materials are used in this stage to not waste valuable feedstock containing precious metals.
  • Stage 3: The final stage is to test the process with chemistry and feedstock containing precious metals to confirm baseline recovery and recyclability characteristics.

The completion of the Integrity Testing program is expected to occur by the end of August after which the pilot plant will be shipped to Davis Recycling’s location in Tennessee where process optimization will occur. The pilot plant was constructed to make transportation simpler and was intentionally designed with a small footprint to allow for the plant to fit on a standard flatbed truck.

During process optimization, the final design of the commercial scale plant will be completed based on the feedback received from operating the pilot plant. The pilot plant will also allow for the development of policies and procedures and the training of operators to facilitate an easier start-up of the commercial scale plant.

Greg Pendura, Mineworx President and CEO stated, “Now that we have successfully completed the fabrication of the pilot plant, we are really excited to be moving to the testing phase of the catalytic converter project. This is a big leap forward towards moving the Company closer to the commercial stage of our technology with our partner, Davis Recycling.”

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Mineworx’s initial focus is concentrated on the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of the Cehegin Iron Ore Mining Project, a brownfield iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Dave Burwell
Vice President
The Howard Group
(403) 410-7907
[email protected]


