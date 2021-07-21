Kevin Manion Joins NewAge as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kevin Manion Joins NewAge as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. ( NBEV), the Colorado-based D2C (direct-to-consumer) organic and healthy products company, today announced that Kevin Manion has joined NewAge, Inc. as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge commented, “We are thrilled to have someone of Kevin’s background and tremendous track record of experience join our cause at NewAge. As we have evolved, we have continued to strengthen the management team and our organizational capabilities, and Kevin is a perfect embodiment of that evolution. Kevin will be an incredible addition to our global operations as we scale NewAge to the next level.”

Kevin began his career at Arthur Andersen and spent five years in the audit, tax and consulting group focusing on privately held and venture-backed businesses. He then spent the next five years at Kraft Heinz as a Controller of one of their divisions and then at Nestle USA as the Chief Financial Officer for the Pet Food, Ice Cream and Water businesses. Following Nestle, he worked for many private equity-backed companies, resulting in numerous highly successful exits, and then became CFO and General Counsel for Bolthouse Farms, which he later sold to Campbells for $1.55 Billion. Following its successful sale, he became Chief Financial and Operations Officer for Young’s Market Company, a $3 Billion Beverage Distribution Company, and also held several Board roles for consumer goods companies before joining Calavo Growers (CVGW), a $1.3 Billion fresh food company as their Chief Financial Officer where he was most recently before joining NewAge.

Kevin attended The University of Notre Dame and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration Degree. In his new role, he will be leading all the corporate finance, financial planning & analysis, budgeting and reporting aspects of the firm, in addition to tax, treasury, risk management and investor relations. He is a CPA (inactive), Certified Production and Inventory Control Manager (CPIM), Certified Treasury Professional, Certified in Investor Relations by NIRI and certified as a board member by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

“I am very excited to be joining NewAge at this important inflection point in the business,” commented Kevin Manion. “NewAge’s healthy products deliver direct-to-consumer has the opportunity to be a leading and disruptive model versus legacy consumer goods industry leaders. This is a business that is undervalued, and I look forward to partnering with Brent to realize the full potential of the business and deliver significant value creation for shareholders as a result.”

About NewAge, Inc.
NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct to consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 75 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent Brand Partners around the world.

The company operates the websites NewAge.com, NoniNewAge.com, ARIIX.com, MaVie.com, TheLIMUCompany.com and Zennoa.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor & Public Relations:
Mindy Eardley
Director, Public and Investor Relations
Tel: 1-801-573-4818
[email protected]

NewAge Investor Relations
BPC Financial Marketing
800 816 7361
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4NDA0NiM0MzA3MjY0IzIwOTE0Nzg=
be3269b0-7e15-4fcf-b585-73af9f2c4621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment