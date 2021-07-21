Logo
Beneva Chooses Qualtrics to Create Holistic and Personalized Customer Experiences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, July 21, 2021

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM™ to listen to customer feedback in real-time, and use that data to deliver incredible experiences that improve customer satisfaction and engagement.

Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

In the insurance industry, customer information and feedback are often siloed in different departments, making it difficult for companies to understand their customers' needs and preferences and provide the best experiences for each customer. With Qualtrics, customer feedback and their service history live on a single platform, allowing Beneva to act quickly and resolve issues before they escalate.

At Beneva, it's "people protecting people," where customer care is a priority. Qualtrics will also enable Beneva to listen to their customers' feedback at every touchpoint and take real-time action on those insights by integrating with Beneva's call center and customer service software.

"Qualtrics is a comprehensive solution. It will enable us to move from listening to our clients and partners to taking the necessary actions to improve experience overall. Furthermore, SOM, a market research firm specializing in experience management and business strategy, and a partner of both Beneva and Qualtrics, will accompany us throughout deployment to ensure continuity," said Stéphane Morency, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Customer Experience and Marketing at Beneva. "This partnership gives us a solid base upon which to build who we are: people protecting people."

"For many insurance companies, customer information is often siloed, making it difficult to create a holistic picture of the individual and their needs. Beneva is breaking down those silos, using Qualtrics as their single customer experience platform," said Brad Anderson, President of Products and Services at Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics, they'll get to know and serve their customers as people by gathering insights from a variety of customer touchpoints. With this data centralized on a single platform, Beneva will be able to help customers across the organization in a caring and personalized way."

Qualtrics CustomerXM

CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes, such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience/.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Beneva

Beneva was created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest mutual insurance company in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA49881&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beneva-chooses-qualtrics-to-create-holistic-and-personalized-customer-experiences-301338051.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

