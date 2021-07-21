Algoma Central Corporation to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC), a leading provider of marine transportation services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

About Algoma Central

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Waterway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of dry-bulk fleets serving customers internationally.

