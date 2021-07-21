Logo
ROK Resources Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROK) announces that the Board of Directors has awarded a total of 4,150,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28 per share. The options vest as to one third immediately with an additional one third vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant with the remainder vesting on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The expiry for all options is July 21, 2026.

About ROK

ROK is engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Lynn Chapman, CFO
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: [email protected]

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656438/ROK-Resources-Announces-Issuance-of-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=656438

