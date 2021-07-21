Logo
EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Two Year Agreement with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions in Australia

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a two year agreement with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions for provision and fulfilment of physical and digital gift cards in Australia.

EonX has established a successful loyalty platform that includes delivering digital and physical gift card solutions to leading Australian enterprises. This includes agreements with major national retail brands in Australia, and now advanced in launching a similar solution in the United States.

Mastercard delivers a global loyalty and rewards program for their partners, which rewards customer spending habits and helps influence customer behavior. The strategic Master Supplier Agreement with Mastercard is the first step for EonX to deliver digital and physical gift card solutions to Mastercard's customers and network of partners.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "According to Allied Market Research the global gift cards market size was valued at $619.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.076 trillion by 2027. We are excited by the opportunity to work with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions and look forward to extending our loyalty platform solutions to their customers and partners."1

EonX will facilitate the end-to-end creation, distribution, stock management, warehousing and fulfilment of digital and physical gift cards. EonX is reviewing the business case to budget for anticipated monthly volumes and will make further announcements to the market in due course.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

[1] Gift Cards Market by Card Type and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027, Allied Market Research

On behalf of the board of directors of

EONX TECHNOLOGIESINC.

"Andrew Kallen"
Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen
Chief Executive Officer
EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656444/EonX-Technologies-Inc-Signs-Two-Year-Agreement-with-Mastercard-Loyalty-Solutions-in-Australia

img.ashx?id=656444

