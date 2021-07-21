Findit Features Member ADM Endeavors Inc Who Utilizes Findit Marketing Services To Improve Online Exposure

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, is featuring Findit Member ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ), who utilizes a customized Findit Marketing Campaign to improve overall indexing in search results and increase traffic to their website.

Since 2010, ADM Endeavors' wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital services, import wholesale, government procurement and school/work wear uniforms. Just Right Products has maximized its work area by offering on site traditional brick and mortar retail within its manufacturing facility. This allows the most efficient use of labor with all employees cross trained for retail, sales, and production work.

The Retail Sales Division focuses on 'Anything With A Logo' products. Ranging from products such as business cards to coffee cups, apparel like t-shirts and hoodies, to even more unique products like portable speakers and pillow, customers have tens of thousands of unique products from which to select. The Import Wholesale Department adds to this selection by sourcing products overseas for both retail and wholesale customers. The recently created Government Procurement Department assists Municipalities, Schools, Law Enforcement, Fire Protection, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Public Safety, Zoning and other government entities in securing their apparel and promotional products. And finally, the Uniform Division currently contracts with over 10 local private and charter schools in all uniform needs while also working with various businesses for employee uniform apparel.

To meet its customer needs, Just Right Products has implemented state of the art in house production that is supplemented with factory direct international sourcing. The onsite Screen Printing Production utilizes five screen printing machines to print garments, bags, masks, etc. and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. Embroidery Production also onsite has equipment with over 50 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Services Department employs four digital artists to create brand new for customers or refine artwork submitted for orders. All departments work in tandem to ensure a high level of customer service and quality products.

Just Right Products, Inc. has ten Sales People on staff who serve over 1000 customers per year. They have employees that are fluent in Chinese, Spanish, Hindi and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with both customers and product sources internationally. In addition, Sage, an online B2B platform, expands our product offering to an additional 45,000 wholesale customers.

Looking forward ADM is currently in the zoning stage with the city of Fort Worth in moving their facility to over 17.5 acres of land that was acquired in 2020. Site and building plans have been created to house approximately 70,000 square feet of both retail and production space.

As part of their campaign, Findit® will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that ADM Endeavors received as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will be selecting the URLs for ADM Endeavors that will be specific to the products that ADM Endeavors wants to highlight and drive traffic to for interested individuals or companies to place orders for. The content created through these URLs will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter.

As part of Findit's marketing campaign for ADM Endeavors, two Findit® URLs were created and set up through which content is created on a regular basis to help improve overall indexing for the search terms in which ADM Endeavors is looking to improve exposure for.

ADM Endeavors recently had a live Zoom interview hosted on ClassWorx™ (OTCPINK: CHNO). The live Zoom interview was held on July 12, 2021 and began at 12:00PM EST, lasting approximately 20 minutes. In the interview, Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson discusses ADM Endeavors and one of their subsidiaries, Just Right Products. Just Right Products sells ‘anything with a logo' for promotional merchandise for your business. They are able to supply your company with every possible promotional product from over 3000 suppliers.

The interview is now available on the ClassWorx YouTube channel. Follow ClassWorx on YouTube to watch future interviews.

Classworx™ offers interviews to company CEOs and Presidents who are interested in telling their stories to the public. To schedule an interview, please contact ClassWorx, Inc at 470-448-4734.

Claim your name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

Findit® provides marketing services to anyone that is looking to improve their online presence. Our marketing campaigns are customized to your needs and budget and include a wide range of services from content creation and social sharing to video production and SEO for your website. For more information, get in touch with us today and ask about our customized marketing campaigns.

About Findit®

Findit.com®, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

