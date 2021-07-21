WiSA Introduces WiSA SoundSend Certified Program and Toshiba TV "REGZA" as the First Certified Product Family

WiSA%26reg%3B+LLC, founded by SummitWireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the launch of its WiSA SoundSend Certified program, a new certification initiative developed by the Association to work with TV manufacturers to ensure flawless and simple connection and interoperability with the WiSA+SoundSend wireless audio transmitter, and Toshiba TV “REGZA” as the first TV brand to deliver solutions with the new certification.

Smart TVs will receive WiSA SoundSend Certified status after they are successfully tested to work perfectly with SoundSend. This includes all audio connection and control requirements between the SoundSend and the smart TV. The WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter is the Association’s first branded product to hit the market since the Association’s inception. The SoundSend is an HDMI (or optical)-connected transmitter designed to make wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes from nearly every smart TV.

“Now more than ever, smart TVs are at the center of the home cinema and continue to deliver more and better immersive content,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “WiSA is helping its TV manufacturing members across the globe easily acquire this standout certification as they’re witnessing SoundSend prove to be an integral part of seamless, wireless home cinema while allowing connection to incredible speaker solutions from a large and growing roster of WiSA members.”

“WiSA continues to pave the way for the emerging wireless audio category and TVS REGZA Corp. is excited to be the first TV brand to receive WiSA SoundSend Certification on several new 2021 models,” said Yasuhiro Ishibashi, Director of TVS REGZA R&D Center. “Facilitating a simple way to surround our TVs with great audio that perfectly blends with the high-performance video we deliver will certainly and dramatically increase the entertainment delivered to our customers.”

The SoundSend mobile app has also been adapted to the Android TV operating system for Toshiba TV “REGZA” and others to provide advanced features to truly customize the listening experience as well as offer easy set-up and tuning for daily operation. With the app available on a big screen or a mobile device, SoundSend is projected to open up the WiSA speaker market to an estimated 1 billion+ TVs by the end of 2021.

The SoundSend has been recognized and awarded by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Dealerscope, Twice and The Stevie® Awards. WISA SoundSend easily connects to smart TVs via HDMI ARC/eARC and utilizes WiSA wireless audio technology to allow immersive home cinema audio systems to be set up and connected quickly and easily. SoundSend decodes audio up to Dolby Atmos in TrueHD and sends it wirelessly through a low latency, tightly synchronized high definition, wireless connection to any WiSA Certified Speakers from WiSA member brands.

In addition to its advanced technology and newest certification program, the role of WiSA is continuously expanding into a consumer-facing cornerstone of wireless home cinema. The WiSA SoundSend Certified Program is another step toward supporting the consumer electronics industry’s TV manufacturers with the growth of WiSA technology.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit:+www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit:+www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

